Prosciutto-Stuffed Pork Chops

Turn dinner into an authentic Italian feast with this incredible stuffed pork chop recipe packed with aged provolone, prosciutto, and fresh sage, courtesy of Executive Chef Matthew Zappoli from Trattoria Napoli . Served alongside crispy fingerling potatoes, vibrant broccolini, and a rich sherry-sage jus, this mouthwatering meal is guaranteed to impress your family and friends. Watch as Chef Matthew shares his pro tips for perfectly butterflying chops, locking in flavor with a quick pan-fry, and getting that ultimate potato crunch.

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Crispy Stuffed Pork Chops

Ingredients

1 x 14-oz bone-in berkshire pork chop (or boneless pork loin)

2 slices aged provolone

1 fresh sage leaf

1 slice prosciutto de parma

½ cup flour

1 egg (beaten with splash water)

1 cup italian breadcrumbs

2 tbsp olive oil canola blend

Directions

Butterfly pork chop, then pound meat flat to about ¼ inch thickness. Place aged provolone slices inside, one on each side. Lay fresh sage leaf and slice prosciutto de parma across pork. Close stuffed pork chop. Coat pork chop in flour, dip in beaten egg wash, then coat in italian breadcrumbs. Heat olive oil canola blend in pan. Pan fry pork chop until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Finish cooking pork in oven or air fryer at 350° F to internal temperature of 155° F.

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

Ingredients

1 lb fingerling potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tbsp shallots, chopped

1 tbsp fresh chives, chopped

Directions

Toss fingerling potatoes with olive oil, kosher salt, and fresh ground black pepper. Roast in oven at 350° F for 15 minutes until cooked al dente. Remove from oven, let cool slightly, then split lengthwise. Place cut potatoes face down in hot oiled pan. Brown for 1-2 minutes until crispy. Toss in chopped garlic, chopped shallots, and fresh chopped chives right before serving.

Sauteed Broccolini

Ingredients

1 bunch broccolini

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tbsp shallots, chopped

Directions

Blanch broccolini in boiling salted water for 1 minute. Shock broccolini in ice water. Heat butter and olive oil in pan. Add chopped garlic and chopped shallots, cooking until translucent. Add blanched broccolini and saute briefly until warmed through.

Sherry-Sage Jus

Ingredients

2 oz butter

1 tbsp shallots, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tbsp flour

2 oz sherry cooking wine

6 oz beef stock

1 pinch fresh sage, chopped

1 pinch salt

1 pinch black pepper

Directions

Sweat chopped shallots and chopped garlic clove in butter. Whisk in flour and cook briefly to form roux. Deglaze pan with sherry cooking wine. Pour in beef stock and bring to boil. Cook for 1-2 minutes until sauce thickens consistently. Finish sauce by stirring in chopped fresh sage, salt, and black pepper.

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