Recipes: Beef Kabob, Fonio Salad & Baba Ganoush

We're creating kabobs, with tips on cooking them, so the meat isn't raw, and the veggies aren't charcoal. This recipe was shared by Chef Nick Ocando, Culinary Director overseeing the menus at St Pete's Juno & the Peacock, Pluma and Allelo, where this dish is new on the menu.

Baba Ganoush

Ingredients

3 Japanese eggplants

2 lemons

1 tbsp tahini

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

2 tsp 50/50 Za’atar / Tandoori seasoning mix

kosher salt, to taste

fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Cut eggplants lengthwise. Score flesh side and season with 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Place seasoned eggplants on half sheet pan, skin side down, roast in oven 12-15 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes. Scoop out cooked flesh and place in blender or food processor. Add tahini, Za’atar / Tandoori blend, 1 tbsp EVOO, and juice and zest of 1 lemon to blender. Blend until smooth, adjusting salt and lemon to taste.

Beef Tenderloin Kabobs

Ingredients

8 oz beef tenderloin

1 red bell pepper

1 Spanish onion

1 Japanese eggplant

6 grape tomatoes

8 shiitake mushrooms

1 cup 50/50 Za’atar / Tandoori seasoning mix

3 tbsp kosher salt

½ cup EVOO

2 x 10" wooden skewers

Directions

Set oven to broil. Cut red pepper and onion into 1-inch pieces. Cut eggplant into large half moons. Remove shiitake stems, leaving caps whole or halved if large. Wash grape tomatoes. Season/marinate all vegetables and beef with seasoning blend, salt, and EVOO in separate bowls. Broil vegetables separately on small roasting pans for 1-3 minutes, adjusting for desired doneness. Cool on room temperature sheet pan. Assemble kabobs by alternating vegetables and beef. Reserve in refrigerator.

Fonio

Ingredients

½ cup fonio grain

1 cup water or vegetable stock

1 tbsp EVOO

2 tsp kosher salt

Directions

In small saucepan, bring water, EVOO, and salt to boil. Add fonio, stir, cover, and remove from heat. Let sit 5 minutes, then fluff with fork. Cool to room temperature on flat pan or plate.

Chimichurri

Ingredients

3 tsp fresh oregano

3 tsp fresh Italian parsley

3 tsp fresh cilantro

1 tsp Aleppo pepper

1 lemon

1 orange

1 cup EVOO

2 tsp kosher salt

Directions

Pick, wash, and dry all herbs. Finely chop with sharp knife. Mix all ingredients in small bowl and reserve.

Fonio Salad

Ingredients

2 cups cooked fonio

½ cup orange juice

1 fresh orange

1 fresh lemon

1 cup chopped cooked mixed kabob veggies (red pepper, onion, eggplant, shiitake)

½ cup crumbled French feta (for garnish)

3 tbsp EVOO

½ cup dried currants

Directions

Heat orange juice to boil and pour over dried currants to hydrate. Zest and juice orange and lemon. Mix all ingredients except feta. Season with salt to taste. Garnish with crumbled feta before serving.

