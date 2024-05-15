Recipes: Citrus-Marinated Salmon, Tomato Basil Salad & Watermelon Slushie

It's a family-friendly menu with Summer-Ready Recipes everyone will love to eat- and you'll love to make! These were shared by Kiva Williams, a-k-a The Fun Foodie Mama. Kiva was last here sharing a festive food celebration for Kwanzaa of 'Herb-Roasted Cornish Hen', 'Southern Black-Eyed Peas' and 'Spicy Vegan Collard Greens'... which tastes great any time of year - watch that episode and grab those recipes by clicking here.

Today's menu is another masterpiece for Moms, Dads and anyone hungry… 3 delicious dishes: Tomato Basil Salad, Citrus-Marinated Salmon with Baked Potatoes and a Watermelon Slushie.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, let us know how they turned out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes again any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Baked Potato

Ingredients

1 potato per person

butter, to taste

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Rinse & scrub skin of potato, pat dry. Poke holes into skin with fork. Wrap in foil, and bake at 400 °F for 60 minutes. Enjoy with butter and a dash of salt & pepper.

Citrus Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp orange marmalade

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup apple cider vinegar

juice from ½ an orange

pinch of salt & pepper

Directions

Combine all ingredients in mason jar and vigorously shake until fully mixed. Use as salad dressing or marinade (see recipes below).

Citrus Marinated Salmon

Ingredients

salmon fillets (approx ½ lb per person)

citrus vinaigrette (as prepared from the previous recipe)

butter, to taste

orange slices

Directions

Marinate salmon in citrus vinaigrette (see recipe above) for 30 minutes. Garnish with butter and an orange slice. Bake for 15 minutes in air fryer set to 350 °F.

Tomato Basil Salad

Ingredients

2 cups cherry tomatoes

¼ red onion

½ cucumber

½ cup radishes

1 avocado

3-4 fresh basil leaves

Directions

Wash, dry, and chop tomatoes, cucumbers, and radishes. Dice red onion into small pieces. Cut avocado in half, remove seed, and dice remaining avocado. Roll basil leaves together then slice into slivers. Combine all ingredients in large salad bowl. Garnish with vinaigrette of choice (see recipe above for Citrus Vinaigrette). Set in fridge for 30 minutes and serve cold.

Watermelon Slushie

Ingredients

4 cups watermelon

2 cups ice

juice of 2 limes

¼ cup granulated sugar

Directions

Combine all ingredients in blender. Blend until desired consistency is reached.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.