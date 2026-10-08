Southern Classic Upgraded: Crispy Fish And Grits

Chef Mammie Luke from Yuppi transforms traditional Southern fish and grits into an unforgettable, flavor-packed feast! Watch as they prepare perfectly seasoned crispy catfish, rich and velvety cheddar-Parmesan grits, and a decadent Cajun cream sauce infused with Yuppi's signature sweet and tangy sauce. Learn pro kitchen tips for getting extra-crispy fish breading and keeping your grits ultra-creamy every single time.

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Keep grits warm while finishing rest of dish. If grits become too thick while holding, add small amount of warm chicken stock or heavy cream and stir until desired consistency is reached.

Add shredded cheddar and Parmesan. Stir until all cheese is completely melted.

Continue cooking on low until grits are smooth and creamy.

Once grits begin to thicken and become tender, slowly add heavy cream.

Slowly whisk in grits while continuously stirring to prevent lumps. Reduce heat to low.

Add water and 2 cups chicken stock to large pot. Bring to boil.

Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Keep warm until ready to plate.

Allow sauce to gently simmer and reduce until it begins to thicken and coats back of spoon.

Add Yuppi Sauce, Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and salt. Stir thoroughly.

Sauté for approximately 30–60 seconds, being careful not to burn garlic.

Remove fish from packaging, pat each fillet completely dry with paper towels.

Lightly season both sides of fish with small amount of Old Bay, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and salt.

Set up dredging station with three stages: Combine flour, 1 Tbsp Old Bay, 1 Tbsp garlic powder, 1 Tbsp onion powder, 1 tsp black pepper, and 1 tsp salt. Mix thoroughly; whisk eggs, milk, and hot sauce until completely combined. Use same seasoned flour mixture from Bowl 1, coat fish completely in seasoned flour from Bowl 1, dip floured fish into egg and milk wash. Remove and allow excess wash to drip off. Place fish back into seasoned flour in Bowl 3. Press flour firmly onto fish to create thick, crispy coating. Shake off excess flour. Place breaded fish on clean tray.

Allow breaded fish to rest for approximately 5–10 minutes before frying.

Fill heavy-bottomed pot or fryer with enough vegetable or canola oil for frying. Heat oil to 350° F.

Carefully place breaded fish into hot oil without overcrowding.

Fry for 4–6 minutes until outside is golden brown and crispy and internal temperature reaches 145° F.