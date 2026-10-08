Southern Classic Upgraded: Crispy Fish And Grits
Chef Mammie Luke from Yuppi transforms traditional Southern fish and grits into an unforgettable, flavor-packed feast! Watch as they prepare perfectly seasoned crispy catfish, rich and velvety cheddar-Parmesan grits, and a decadent Cajun cream sauce infused with Yuppi's signature sweet and tangy sauce. Learn pro kitchen tips for getting extra-crispy fish breading and keeping your grits ultra-creamy every single time.
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Creamy Grits
Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups grits
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 4 oz butter
- 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 oz Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp black pepper
- salt, to taste
Directions
- Add water and 2 cups chicken stock to large pot. Bring to boil.
- Slowly whisk in grits while continuously stirring to prevent lumps. Reduce heat to low.
- Cook according to grits package directions, stirring frequently.
- Once grits begin to thicken and become tender, slowly add heavy cream.
- Continue cooking on low until grits are smooth and creamy.
- Add butter and stir until melted.
- Add shredded cheddar and Parmesan. Stir until all cheese is completely melted.
- Add garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and salt. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Keep grits warm while finishing rest of dish. If grits become too thick while holding, add small amount of warm chicken stock or heavy cream and stir until desired consistency is reached.
Yuppi Cajun Cream Sauce
Ingredients
- 4 oz butter
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 3 cups heavy cream
- ½ cup Yuppi Sauce
- 1 tsp Old Bay
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp black pepper
- salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp bottled lime juice
- ¼ cup green onions, sliced
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
- Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat.
- Add minced garlic.
- Sauté for approximately 30–60 seconds, being careful not to burn garlic.
- Add chicken stock and heavy cream. Bring mixture to gentle simmer.
- Add Yuppi Sauce, Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and salt. Stir thoroughly.
- Allow sauce to gently simmer and reduce until it begins to thicken and coats back of spoon.
- Reduce heat to low, add bottled lime juice and stir.
- Add sliced green onions and fresh parsley.
- Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Keep warm until ready to plate.
Crispy Fish
Ingredients
- 10 catfish fillets, 5–6 oz each
- 1 tbsp Old Bay
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 tbsp hot sauce
- vegetable or canola oil, for frying
Directions
- Remove fish from packaging, pat each fillet completely dry with paper towels.
- Lightly season both sides of fish with small amount of Old Bay, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and salt.
- Set up dredging station with three stages: Combine flour, 1 Tbsp Old Bay, 1 Tbsp garlic powder, 1 Tbsp onion powder, 1 tsp black pepper, and 1 tsp salt. Mix thoroughly; whisk eggs, milk, and hot sauce until completely combined. Use same seasoned flour mixture from Bowl 1, coat fish completely in seasoned flour from Bowl 1, dip floured fish into egg and milk wash. Remove and allow excess wash to drip off. Place fish back into seasoned flour in Bowl 3. Press flour firmly onto fish to create thick, crispy coating. Shake off excess flour. Place breaded fish on clean tray.
- Allow breaded fish to rest for approximately 5–10 minutes before frying.
- Fill heavy-bottomed pot or fryer with enough vegetable or canola oil for frying. Heat oil to 350° F.
- Carefully place breaded fish into hot oil without overcrowding.
- Fry for 4–6 minutes until outside is golden brown and crispy and internal temperature reaches 145° F.
- Remove fish from oil. Place immediately on wire rack over sheet pan to drain without stacking.
Dish Assembly
Ingredients
- 6 oz creamy grits
- 1 crispy fish fillet, 5–6 oz
- 3–4 oz Yuppi Cajun Cream Sauce
- sliced green onions, for garnish
- fresh parsley, for garnish
- fresh lime wedges, for garnish
Directions
- Spoon creamy grits onto plate or bowl.
- Place crispy fish fillet over or beside grits.
- Spoon YUPPI Cajun Cream Sauce over fish and around grits.
- Garnish with sliced green onion and fresh parsley.
- Place fresh lime wedge on plate.
- Serve immediately.
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