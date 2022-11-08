Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls

Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida.

Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question.

Florida Governor

Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points.

Florida U.S. Senate Seat

Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also handily beat his Democratic opponent Val Demings by more than 10 points.

Florida Attorney General

Republican incumbent Ashley Moody beat Democrat Aramis Ayala by more than 20 points for the state's top law enforcement official.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner

Democrat Nikki Fried left the position open to run for governor, but lost in the primary. Republican Wilton Simpson beat Democrat Naomi Blair by nearly 20 points to take over the post.

Florida Chief Financial Officer

Republican Incumbent Jimmy Patronis also won reelection by nearly 20 points against Democrat Adam Hattersley.

Amendment 1: Property Value Consideration Flood Resistance

Voters struck down Amendment 1 that would have allowed some homeowners to avoid property tax increases if home improvements were to benefit flood readiness.

Amendment 2: Constitutional Revision Commission Abolish Commission

Voters also struck down Amendment 2, which would have abolished the state Constitutional Revision Commission.

Amendment 3: Extend Homestead Exemptions for Public Service Workforce

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the results for Amendment 3 were too close to call.

U.S. House District 13

In a newly drawn district covering parts of Pinellas County, Anna Paulina Luna beat Democrat Eric Lynn by fewer than 10 points.

U.S. House District 14

The district covering parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties voted to keep Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor in place.

RELATED: Fewer Hillsborough County residents voted this year compared to 2018 midterms, officials say

St. Pete Referendum 1 Dali Museum Lease

St. Pete voters said ‘yes’ to a referendum allowing the city to extend its lease with the Dali museum and – in turn – allow the museum to expand its downtown footprint.

State Senate District 14

In one of the few unexpected results of the night, the Democratic incumbent for the Florida state Senate in District 14, Janet Cruz of Hillsborough County was defeated by her Republican challenger Jay Collins by nearly 10 points.

First Gen Z Candidate

In Central Florida, the first of Generation Z, whose oldest members have just become old enough to run for office (25), has won the U.S. House seat for Florida's 10th District. Maxwell Frost is headed to Washington to represent the Orlando area and the next generation of Florida voters.