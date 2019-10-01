United Speed World to benefit Shriners Hospital

United Speed World is getting ready for a big car show.

This Saturday, October 5, that event will benefit Shriners Hospital. The show begins at 6 p.m.

It's the 5th year for what organizers call "Tampa's Biggest Little Car Show." They have raised some significant money over the years with all proceeds going to Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa.

The man behind this car show has a special reason for wanting to give back to Shriners...that reason is his son, Westin.