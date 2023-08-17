$1 billion proposed Port Tampa Bay dredging project sparks environmental concerns

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is holding the second of two public presentations Thursday morning on its recently released Tampa Harbor Navigation Study. Opposing attitudes regarding the project underscore the longstanding tension between the region's economic and environmental interests.

The plan is to open up the port to deeper water vessels, allowing larger cruise ships and other transport vessels into the area. The U.S. Army Corps of engineers has spent the past two years evaluating what it would take to complete the project. It released its nearly 200-page report in late July.

The Port of Tampa Bay has long served as a gateway for many of the goods and materials which the region depends on. It is widely viewed as the lifeline of the region's local economy. The waterways are also home to a vast array of aquatic wildlife that environmentalists say could be harmed by the proposed project.

As more people continue moving into the area, port officials are constantly looking at ways to meet growing demand. They say this project, which would take the main channel from 43 to 47 feet deep, is necessary for safer, more efficient channels.

But environmental groups like the nonprofit Tampa Bay Waterkeeper are opposed to the plan, saying it would be detrimental to Tampa Bay. This is largely because the dredging process stirs up silt and minerals in the bay's bed, potentially causing issues on the surface that impact shorelines and sea life.

Seagrass loss is one of the major concerns. The bay has lost roughly 12 percent of it in the last two years, directly affecting the animals that need seagrass to survive, like manatees and sea turtles.If approved-- the project would become the first major deepening and widening project in Tampa since 1985. Recreational boating and fishing would see an impact during the deepening project.

The project would come at a price tag of more than a billion dollars. Thursday's meeting began at 9 a.m.