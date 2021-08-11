Driver fleeing from Clearwater traffic stop crashes into building, killing passenger, police say

article

A woman is dead after the driver of a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, started driving the wrong way, swerved to avoid an oncoming car and crashed into a Clearwater building, police said.

The deadly crash occurred along Prospect Avenue near Chestnut Street around midnight Wednesday. Police said the driver of the SUV, who has not been identified yet, was originally heading east on Court Street near Missouri Avenue when an officer tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver made a U-turn and began heading west on Court Street and the officer did not pursue the vehicle, according to the police department. The driver was heading west where Chestnut and Court streets meet, which is where eastbound traffic occurs.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle head-on. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby building. The driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Officials said the passenger, a woman who was not identified, died at the scene.

Clearwater police said the driver "has been to prison multiple times of the years" and will face charges following the crash.