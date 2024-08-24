1 injured after shooting in Wesley Chapel, deputies investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One man was shot after an argument between roommates escalated, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the shooting happened in the Thackery Way area of Wesley Chapel. According to investigators, three adult male roommates had an argument and one of the men shot another.

READ: School bus driver dies after having ‘medical event’, crashing empty bus in Sarasota Publix parking lot

The man who was shot was taken from the scene for medical attention.

The sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: