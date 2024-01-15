1 injured at Brandon McDonald’s after trespassed suspect returns, fires shots: HCSO

article

One person was shot at a McDonald's on Brandon Boulevard at Kings Avenue in Brandon Monday evening.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was trespassed earlier in the day from that same McDonald's.

That suspect returned to the fast food restaurant and shot a victim before taking off on a bicycle, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital after the shooting. HCSO officials did not release any details on the victim's condition, but said they are alive.

Hillsborough deputies said the shooting investigation remains active.