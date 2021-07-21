1 injured in St. Petersburg shooting

The St. Petersburg Police Department says a man was shot Wednesday evening, adding to growing concern over gun violence in the city.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the parking lot at 4122 16th St. N.

Police say two men who know each other got into an argument when one man pulled out a gun fired shots. The victim was taken to the hospital, but details of injuries have not been released.

Police say they are questioning the gunman.

Early Wednesday morning, police said a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a South St. Pete alley. Anthony Link, 37, was found inside a Mercedes near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street.

Bullet holes were seen in the white vehicle's door and window at the scene.

Across the bay, dozens of shootings are currently under investigation across Hillsborough County, including a boy and a man who were killed after a shooting and a crash early last week along Tribune Drive in Riverview. Two women were also hurt in the incident.

