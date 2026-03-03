1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Lakeland fire that injured a firefighter: PCFR
LAKELAND, Fla. - A deadly Lakeland fire is under investigation.
What we know:
It happened off Ralph Road shortly before 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crews with Polk County Fire Rescue said one person was found outside the home and taken to an area hospital.
According to PCFR, while one group of firefighters worked to put out the flames, another group searched for a person they were told was still inside.
Crews said they found a deceased person while searching the home.
The fire was brought under control shortly before 10:30 a.m.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting the fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is not known.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
