1 killed while rappelling down tree at Sims Park in New Port Richey: Police

Published  January 16, 2026 6:24pm EST
Pasco County
The Brief

    • Sims Park in New Port Richey is temporarily closed after police say someone died in a rappelling incident.
    • Police say the incident appears to be isolated and accidental.
    • The name of the individual involved in the incident has not been released.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Sims Park in New Port Richey is temporarily closed after police say someone died in a rappelling incident.

What we know:

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, first responders went to Sims Park Friday afternoon for reports of someone who died while using climbing equipment to descend from a tree.

The individual died at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Courtesy: Bryan Farrow

Police say the death took place during a rappelling activity and the incident appears to be accidental.

No foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

The name of the individual involved in the incident has not been released.

It is also unclear when the park will reopen. 

What's next:

Investigators are currently working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the event.

The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the New Port Richey Police Department.

