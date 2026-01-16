1 killed while rappelling down tree at Sims Park in New Port Richey: Police
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Sims Park in New Port Richey is temporarily closed after police say someone died in a rappelling incident.
What we know:
According to the New Port Richey Police Department, first responders went to Sims Park Friday afternoon for reports of someone who died while using climbing equipment to descend from a tree.
The individual died at the scene.
READ: TikTok challenge lands Florida man in jail for trying to spend the night in Walmart after it closed: CCSO
Dig deeper:
Courtesy: Bryan Farrow
Police say the death took place during a rappelling activity and the incident appears to be accidental.
No foul play is suspected.
What we don't know:
The name of the individual involved in the incident has not been released.
READ: Florida governor candidate proposes 'sin tax' on OnlyFans creators
It is also unclear when the park will reopen.
What's next:
Investigators are currently working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the event.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the New Port Richey Police Department.