Electric bicycle battery sparks Citrus County house fire: CCFR

The Brief A Citrus County house fire is being blamed on an electric bicycle battery that was charging. Firefighters said they found several people inside, including one who required assistance, and helped them exit. They all declined further medical treatment at the scene. The fire caused about $10,000 in property loss and $5,000 in contents loss, according to CCFR.



A Citrus County house fire is being blamed on an electric bicycle battery that was charging.

What we know:

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a home on S. Lookout Point in Homosassa shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday for a reported house fire.

When they arrived, firefighters reported seeing a double-wide mobile home with light smoke emanating from the open front door.

Firefighters said they found several people inside, including one who required assistance, and helped them exit. They all declined further medical treatment at the scene.

According to CCFR, the fire had been mainly knocked out before firefighters arrived using a garden hose.

Firefighters removed smoldering items from a bedroom area and confirmed there was no extension of the fire inside the home.

Dig deeper:

The fire was deemed accidental, originating in a bedroom where a battery for an electric bicycle was charging.

The fire caused about $10,000 in property loss and $5,000 in contents loss, according to CCFR.

What they're saying:

In a press release, CCFR stated, "This incident underscores the importance of working smoke alarms, which alerted occupants to the danger and allowed everyone to escape safely. Smoke alarms provide critical early warnings, especially during overnight hours when residents are asleep. Citrus County Fire Rescue reminds residents to test smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries at least once a year, and ensure alarms are installed in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and on every level of the home."