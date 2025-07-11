Expand / Collapse search

102-year-old woman still 'jazzercising' six days a week

By Talia Rodino
Published  July 11, 2025 4:06pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 102-year-old woman attends Jazzercise classes in Lutz six days a week.
    • Laverne Pace has been doing Jazzercise since 2012 and aims to take 300 classes this year.
    • She credits staying active for her long, happy life.

Lutz, Fla. - At 102 years old, Laverne Pace has no plans to give up her dancing shoes.  She attends Jazzercise six days a week at a studio in Lutz and has been going to classes since 2012.

Her goal is to attend 300 classes this year. 

The backstory:

Pace's journey started after her daughter encouraged her to try Jazzercise.  "She said ‘You can do it’, and I’ve been going ever since," the 102-year-old shared. 

Over the years, it’s become much more than exercise. She credits the community at "Jazzercise" for keeping her going – emotionally and physically. "If my daughter can’t bring me, someone from Jazzercise makes sure I’m there," she said. "It’s just a wonderful group of women."

Pace says the secret to a long, happy life is staying active and having a great support system. "Jazzercise keeps me alive," she told us. 

Some of her classmates say 102-years-old doesn't always mean slowing down, just try keeping up with Laverne in class. 

The Source: This story was written using interviews conducted by FOX 13 photojournalist Travis Anthony.

