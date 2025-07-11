102-year-old woman still 'jazzercising' six days a week

The Brief A 102-year-old woman attends Jazzercise classes in Lutz six days a week. Laverne Pace has been doing Jazzercise since 2012 and aims to take 300 classes this year. She credits staying active for her long, happy life.



At 102 years old, Laverne Pace has no plans to give up her dancing shoes. She attends Jazzercise six days a week at a studio in Lutz and has been going to classes since 2012.

Her goal is to attend 300 classes this year.

The backstory:

Pace's journey started after her daughter encouraged her to try Jazzercise. "She said ‘You can do it’, and I’ve been going ever since," the 102-year-old shared.

Over the years, it’s become much more than exercise. She credits the community at "Jazzercise" for keeping her going – emotionally and physically. "If my daughter can’t bring me, someone from Jazzercise makes sure I’m there," she said. "It’s just a wonderful group of women."

Pace says the secret to a long, happy life is staying active and having a great support system. "Jazzercise keeps me alive," she told us.

Some of her classmates say 102-years-old doesn't always mean slowing down, just try keeping up with Laverne in class.