102-year-old woman still 'jazzercising' six days a week
Lutz, Fla. - At 102 years old, Laverne Pace has no plans to give up her dancing shoes. She attends Jazzercise six days a week at a studio in Lutz and has been going to classes since 2012.
Her goal is to attend 300 classes this year.
The backstory:
Pace's journey started after her daughter encouraged her to try Jazzercise. "She said ‘You can do it’, and I’ve been going ever since," the 102-year-old shared.
Over the years, it’s become much more than exercise. She credits the community at "Jazzercise" for keeping her going – emotionally and physically. "If my daughter can’t bring me, someone from Jazzercise makes sure I’m there," she said. "It’s just a wonderful group of women."
Pace says the secret to a long, happy life is staying active and having a great support system. "Jazzercise keeps me alive," she told us.
Some of her classmates say 102-years-old doesn't always mean slowing down, just try keeping up with Laverne in class.
The Source: This story was written using interviews conducted by FOX 13 photojournalist Travis Anthony.