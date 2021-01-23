12,311 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 153 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 12,311 Saturday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,639,914.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 25,164, an increase of 153 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 397 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County reported 13 new deaths, Pasco County reported 12, Pinellas County reported 11, Polk County reported eight, Citrus County reported seven, and Highlands County reported two new deaths.

Of the 1,639,914 cases, 1,609,953 are Florida residents while 29,961 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 96,338

Pinellas: 56,564

Sarasota: 23,718

Manatee: 27,224

Sumter: 6,706

Polk: 47,795

Citrus: 8,236

Hernando: 9,434

Pasco: 28,076

Highlands: 6,147

DeSoto: 3,279

Hardee: 2,487

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, 6,698 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with a state total of 70,002 having been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Friday, 32,535 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida, for a total of 1,176,728. Meanwhile, 4,829 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 151,447 have completed both rounds.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021. It was at 6.54% on Friday the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable. The 272 new deaths reported Friday is the largest single-day increase of the pandemic.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

