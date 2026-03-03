Man dead after New Port Richey shooting, suspect in custody: Deputies

article

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. after an argument between two men and a woman escalated. They said everyone involved was known to each other.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies. The woman was not injured during the incident.

The other man is the one who Pasco County deputies said they believe pulled the trigger, and he drove off from the shooting scene before law enforcement arrived at the scene. PSO did confirm they were able to find the suspect hours later, and he is in custody.

The investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the identities of the two men or the woman.