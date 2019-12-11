124 arrested by Polk County detectives during ‘Operation Santa’s Naughty List’

More than 100 people are facing charges after the latest undercover operation targeting human trafficking in Polk County. Investigators are colorfully calling it, “Operation Santa’s Naughty List.”

The six-day sting targeted prostitution, human trafficking and child predators – busting 124 people. The charges included: solicitation, using a computer to lure a child and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

It’s the second time this year the Polk County Sheriff’s Office nabbed more than 100 offenders in under a week. In May, more than 150 suspects were arrested in a similar undercover operation.

PREVIOUS: 154 arrested on sex-related charges in Polk County

Florida is the country’s third largest hub for human trafficking. Last year, the Department of Children and Families received more than 2,600 reports of commercial sexual exploitation of minors – leading detectives to identify more than 400 child victims.

"The primary purpose for these operations is to identify victims of human trafficking and those who prey on the victims,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement, “as well as the deviant child predators who stalk children online."

The sheriff will share details on the undercover sting at 9:30 a.m.

