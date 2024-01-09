Expand / Collapse search
Search underway for vehicle involved in Tampa deadly hit-and-run

Hillsborough County
TAMPA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Tampa.

It happened Monday night around 9:15 at the intersection of Maydell Drive and Lucy Avenue.

Detectives say the victim was walking with a shopping cart within the northbound lane when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2002-2005 charcoal gray Dodge Ram.

If you have any information about this crash, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.