175 footballers show for Rowdies open tryouts

The Tampa Bay Rowdies held their third annual open tryouts at The Premier Sports Campus on Sunday morning.

175 players registered to show off their skills and hope they have what it takes to play professional soccer.

"We have our whole coaching staff here looking to find some talent that’s out there that just maybe didn’t get their chance and hopefully, maybe fulfill some dreams out here today, absolutely," said Samantha Ishee, the Rowdies Youth Development Manager.

Coaching staff have three spots to fill for the upcoming season, but that doesn’t mean more players can’t join the team, if their talented enough.

"If someone blows you away, you can always find room for a good player, we’re always looking to get better, but there’s a couple of specific spots we’re looking to fill," said Rowdies head coach Neill Collins.

Players must be at least 16 years old to try out. Team staff says players from around the world came to tryout.

"This is a lot of players who played in college, maybe even played in lower division teams in different countries all coming out here today to kind of have their shot at playing professional soccer in America," Ishee said.

Coaches hope they can select players for their pre-season camp that is happening now.

The season opener is on March 13 and the Rowdies first home game is on March 19.