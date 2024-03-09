Man was playing with gun when teen was shot, killed in Bradenton: Deputies

A man was charged with manslaughter on Friday after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Bradenton last week, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Reginald Fields died at a local hospital after being shot while inside a parked car on March 1.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of 5th Street East around 6:30 p.m. The sheriff's office says Fields had already been taken to a hospital before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, Fields died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that Fields was inside a parked vehicle with other people when a handgun went off.

After an extensive investigation, detectives say 18-year-old Jabarre Burney was charged with manslaughter. Investigators say Burney was playing with a handgun when the weapon fired and caused Fields' fatal injuries.

According to deputies, the case is still being investigated.

