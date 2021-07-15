2 arrested after 84 animals, 1 child found living in ‘deplorable' conditions in Citrus County

article

Tabitha Kaye Iverson, 51, and Christine Anne Iverson, 42, have been arrested after deputies say they discovered a child and more than 80 animals living in deplorable conditions.

Animal control officers with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigating a report of animal cruelty at a home off W. Green Acres Street in Homosassa discovered 21 dogs, 27 cats, six birds, five rabbits, one turtle and a chicken inside the residence.

Officers say four of the dogs were caged in the kitchen, laying in their own urine and feces inside a cage. Another nine dogs were found in the same condition inside the dining room.

The rest of the animals were located throughout the home, including a dog in the master bathroom who was soaked in urine and so severely malnourished to the point it could not stand and had to be euthanized.

Officers said the majority of the other animals had multiple open sores on their bodies, legs, and feet and additional livestock outside the home were also seized.

While investigating, officers found a child living in the same deplorable conditions.

"There are basic standards of humane care for both people and animals," stated Sheriff Prendergast. "These two individuals not only allowed 84 animals to suffer in this hazardous and unsanitary environment, but they even exposed a juvenile child to these unlivable conditions."

Both women are facing 61 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, 13 counts of animal cruelty, and one count of child neglect. Their bonds were set at $137,000.00 each.

