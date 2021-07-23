2-day program helps those who haven’t filed taxes sign up for new child tax credit

On Saturday, the Suncoast United Way will help people that have not filed their taxes, but believe they are eligible for the new child tax credit to ensure eligible families are signed up to receive these credits.



Starting this month, millions of parents will be receiving extra money in the form of a monthly child-tax credit. However, going through the process to get the money, might lead to some questions and that’s where the United Way comes in.



"It’s free, it’s simple, there are folks here to walk them through it," said Congresswoman Kathy Castor, who stopped by the program’s first day on Friday.



The credit is based on parents’ modified adjusted gross income, the number of children and their ages.



Qualified families are receiving $300 per month for each child five years and younger, and $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17. Castor explained how many in her district will be affected.

"Eighty-three percent of children will benefit. It will lift thousands of children out of poverty," she said. "We know that there’s a large wealth gap, so this is kind of an equalizer that’s especially important coming out of the pandemic, where people are struggling with finding work and paying bills."

RELATED: Who is eligible for child tax credit payments, and what to do if you don't qualify

For those who have paid taxes in the past couple of years, the money will be sent to you or deposited into your bank account. But this program can help enroll those who haven’t paid taxes in the past.



"Make sure you bring a federal ID with a photo, such as your driver’s license, state ID or a passport," said United Way Suncoast’s Margarita Perez. "Make sure you bring your Social Security card as well as the individuals who are going to be on a return."

Tampa was one of 15 cities in the nation to be chosen by the IRS to create a two-day program like this. The only other city in the Sunshine State was Waverly, in east-central Polk County.



The event Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tampa IRS location, 3848 west Columbus Dr.



Half of the credit is split into six monthly payments and will be distributed from July through December. The rest can be claimed on your tax return.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app