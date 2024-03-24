2 dead after crash on SR-54 in Pasco County: FHP
ELFERS, Fla. - Two New Port Richey men died in Pasco County after a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a Kia Sorento being driven by a 27-year-old Holiday man was speeding while headed west on SR-54 shortly before 3 p.m. A Lexus RX being driven by a 66-year-old man was headed south on Virginia City Drive, according to FHP.
READ: Wrong-way driver dies after multi-car crash on I-75: FHP
Officials say the Lexus turned left into the path of the Kia at the intersection of SR-54 and Virginia City Drive.
Courtesy: Ryan Watern
According to troopers, the Holiday man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The 66-year-old man and his 68-year-old passenger both died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS