2 dead after crash on SR-54 in Pasco County: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 24, 2024 4:52pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Ryan Watern article

ELFERS, Fla. - Two New Port Richey men died in Pasco County after a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a Kia Sorento being driven by a 27-year-old Holiday man was speeding while headed west on SR-54 shortly before 3 p.m. A Lexus RX being driven by a 66-year-old man was headed south on Virginia City Drive, according to FHP.

Wrong-way driver dies after multi-car crash on I-75: FHP

Officials say the Lexus turned left into the path of the Kia at the intersection of SR-54 and Virginia City Drive.

Courtesy: Ryan Watern

According to troopers, the Holiday man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 66-year-old man and his 68-year-old passenger both died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

