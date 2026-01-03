2 dogs found dead in Riverview house fire: HCFR

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Two dogs were killed in a fire that broke out in the garage of a home in Riverview Friday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

At 10:18 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Wild Ginger Street.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR says heavy smoke was coming from the front of the home. Crews were able to contain the flames within 10 minutes, limiting the damage to the garage of the residence.

Firefighters searched the home, confirming no people were inside.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Two dogs were found dead from the fire conditions, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported among residents or first responders.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.