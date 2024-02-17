2 South Carolina men arrested after troopers find over $25k, drugs, and gun: FHP

Two men from South Carolina were arrested after a trooper found cash, drugs and a gun during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 2:30 a.m., a trooper spotted a car speeding down I-75 (State Road 93) near mile marker 312. Officials say the trooper confirmed that the car was going 96 mph in a 70 mph zone with radar.

The trooper was sitting in the official U-turn area of the interstate when the car, identified as a Dodge Charger based on the unique tail light design, passed by, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP says the Charger changed lanes and accelerated before pulling over after the trooper activated the emergency equipment on the fully marked cruiser.

When the trooper approached the passenger side of the car, a strong smell of marijuana came from the Charger, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Korey Elijah Muller, rolled down the window. Authorities say Muller appeared to be breaking apart a joint into a Chick-fil-A cup that was in the center console based on the rolling paper and green leafy substance.

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriffs Office

The trooper spoke to the two men in the car and found a bag that had a green leafy substance under the car display that was clearly nonmedicinal, according to the arrest report.

FHP says both the driver, 22-year-old Keyshaun Alfred Muller, and Korey Muller were asked who owned the marijuana. They both looked at each other before responding, and then Korey Muller said it was his, according to officials.

Authorities say the trooper detained both men while searching the car.

Another clear bag with a green leafy substance was found under Korey Muller's feet, according to the arrest report. Officials say Korey Muller was placed in the backseat of the cruiser while the trooper spoke to Keyshaun Muller while he detained him.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP says Keyshaun Muller told the trooper that the bag in the back belonged to him, but the pair went back and forth on what belonged to which Muller.

The men told law enforcement that they had traveled to Florida from South Carolina for vacation.

A black bag that was in the back seat had several clear plastic bags packaged for distribution inside, according to troopers.

Officials also found $25,181 in cash, a "High-Chew Green Apple THC chewable", a firearm (Mossberg MC20 9MM), and three phones. There were several clear packaged bags of marijuana containing about 370 grams that were packaged with the intent to sell, according to the arrest report.

Keyshaun Muller and Korey Muller both face several drug-related charges.

