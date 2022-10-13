2 St. Pete hitmen, man who ordered double homicide, sentenced to life in prison for MLK Day shooting

Three men convicted of a St. Petersburg double murder-for-hire will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Kermon Williams, James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were each recently sentenced to life in federal prison for the deaths of two St. Petersburg men on MLK Day 2019.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway told FOX 13 in 2019 that Kernon Williams, who goes by "The General" on the streets, ordered the execution of his drug competition during a 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

Police say Williams ordered a hit on Roger Ford Jr. and Tywan Armstrong and even gave an AR-15 to James and Jhaphre Higgs, so they could carry out the murders.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, the Higgs brothers made their first attempt on Armstrong’s life on September 22, 2018, shooting at him several times with an AR-15. Armstrong survived the first attempt on his life. Afterward, Williams directed Jhaphre and James Higgs, Jr. to make the murder as public as possible to send a message on the street.

On January 21, 2019, detectives say Jhaphre and James Higgs, Jr., following William’s directive, opened fire on Armstrong’s car with an AR-15 and .40 caliber pistol in front of a large crowd of people gathered at a St. Petersburg gas station.

The hail of bullets struck Armstrong 28 times. His passenger, Roger Ford was hit 11 times, and a rear passenger was hit several times.

Both Armstrong and Ford died from their injuries.

Williams, Higgs, Jr., and Higgs were found guilty by a federal jury on June 24, 2022, and a federal judge sentenced them on Tuesday.

Tampa Field Division’s Group Supervisor Mike Coad, who oversaw the case from beginning to end stated, "Getting to today required many witnesses willing to take a stand against violence, unwavering investigative police work, and the use of modern technology through meticulous crime scene, forensic and ballistic analysis. But most importantly, we shared a genuine commitment to roll up our sleeves and never gave up."

"Today’s sentencings culminate a three-plus year investigation that included drugs, guns, and a deep-seated vengeance between serious criminals," said ATF Tampa Field Division Special Agent in Charge Craig W. Saier. "It’s also an untold story of science and solid police work from ATF, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and St. Petersburg Police Department. A story of professionals maintaining a commitment to never give up."

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, all three defendants have previously been convicted of multiple felonies.

Williams had previously been convicted of performing a lewd and lascivious act in the presence of a child under the age of 16. Jhaphre Higgs had previously been convicted of aggravated battery with possession of a firearm. And James Higgs, Jr., had previously been convicted of accessory after the fact to murder.