2 suspects arrested in Tampa shooting that injured 1: HCSO

The Brief Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Tampa shooting. Sean Saldana Roman, 20, and Yariel Colon, 21, are both facing several charges. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says there is zero tolerance for gun violence in the community.



Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Tampa last week that injured one person.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the 100 block of Bush Lane around 12:25 a.m. on July 19 to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

READ: Grady Judd: 8 arrested in cross-country multi-million-dollar fraud investigation

Surveillance video captured a white Acura RDX arriving just before the incident and shots were fired between the people in the vehicle and the victim.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives identified Sean Saldana Roman, 20, as a suspect involved in the incident and arrested him on July 19.

Yariel Colon, 21, was later identified as the shooter, and he was arrested on July 22.

READ: Off-duty HCSO employee accused of exposing himself in vehicle outside Brandon Exchange

Saldana Roman has been charged with:

Attempted murder in the second degree - accessory after the fact

Aggravated battery with great bodily harm - accessory after the fact

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle - accessory after the fact

Violation of Probation

Colon has been charged with:

Attempted murder in the second degree firearm - discharge

Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm

Discharge firearm from a vehicle

Felon in possession of a firearm

What they're saying:

"These suspects' actions put innocent lives at risk and endangered public safety," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We have zero tolerance for gun violence in our community. Our hard work has removed those responsible for this crime from the streets, and they will be held responsible."

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition has not been released.