2 suspects arrested in Tampa shooting that injured 1: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Tampa last week that injured one person.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the 100 block of Bush Lane around 12:25 a.m. on July 19 to investigate reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Surveillance video captured a white Acura RDX arriving just before the incident and shots were fired between the people in the vehicle and the victim.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Detectives identified Sean Saldana Roman, 20, as a suspect involved in the incident and arrested him on July 19.
Yariel Colon, 21, was later identified as the shooter, and he was arrested on July 22.
Saldana Roman has been charged with:
- Attempted murder in the second degree - accessory after the fact
- Aggravated battery with great bodily harm - accessory after the fact
- Discharging a firearm from a vehicle - accessory after the fact
- Violation of Probation
Colon has been charged with:
- Attempted murder in the second degree firearm - discharge
- Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm
- Discharge firearm from a vehicle
- Felon in possession of a firearm
What they're saying:
"These suspects' actions put innocent lives at risk and endangered public safety," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We have zero tolerance for gun violence in our community. Our hard work has removed those responsible for this crime from the streets, and they will be held responsible."
What we don't know:
The victim’s condition has not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.