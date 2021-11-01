22-year-old, in U.S. illegally, arrested after attacking coworker with box cutter in Davenport, sheriff says

article

As construction workers were working on a home in Davenport, one of them slashed his co-worker following an argument on Saturday, according to Polk County deputies. They said the suspect was in the U.S. illegally.

The disagreement took place on Oak Reflection Loop. Deputies said 22-year-old Nelson Carpio Garcia was working with two other men in new development along Oak Reflection Loop. On Saturday, Garcia began arguing with the victim.

"According to the witness and the victim, the argument was centered around Garcia drinking on the job," according to a news release by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. "During the argument, Garcia pulled out a box cutter and cut the victim multiple times on his neck and chest."

After, deputies said Garcia ran away. The victim, who was not identified, was airlifted to a hospital. He was treated and released.

Deputies searched for Garcia, who was found near Bargain Barn Road and U.S. Highway 17/92. They said he admitted to "attempting to kill" his coworker.

He was still in possession of the box cutter, deputies said when they located him.

According to the sheriff's office, Garcia was previously arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, for not having a valid driver's license. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers was notified and Garcia was released into their custody from the Polk County Jail.

"This is the second time in a year that Garcia, who should not even be in the country, has been arrested," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "In 2020, we notified ICE when he was booked into our jail and they picked him up. Now he’s back, trying to murder our citizens. Luckily, the victim wasn’t killed and should make a full recovery."

