2,883 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Wednesday; 64 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,883 Wednesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 741,632.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 15,595, an increase of 64 since Tuesday's update. In addition, a total of 193 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Citrus and Manatee counties each reported three new deaths, Polk reported two, while Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sarasota each reported one.

Of the 741,632 cases, 732,399 are Florida residents while 9,233 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 44,652

Pinellas: 23,510

Sarasota: 8,786

Manatee: 12,270

Sumter: 2,700

Polk: 21,354

Citrus: 2,983

Hernando: 3,324

Pasco: 9,989

Highlands: 2,398

DeSoto: 1,609

Hardee: 1,479

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Wednesday, 2,160 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 46,482 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,622,438 residents have been tested in the state as of Wednesday -- about 26.2% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that's good enough to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for two months. It was at 4.99% on Monday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

