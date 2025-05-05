3 teens hurt in shooting at prom after-party: PCSO

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says three teens were hurt in a shootout in the parking lot of a condo complex early Sunday. Deputies say the shooting happened during a prom after-party, and the victims were not targeted by the shooters. Few details have been released about possible suspects in the case.



Three teens are recovering from injuries after Polk County deputies say they were caught in the crossfire during a shootout at a prom after-party early Sunday.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a group began shooting at each other shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday along Famagusta Dr. in Davenport.

A 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were grazed by bullets, according to deputies, while a 17-year-old male had debris in his eye.

The victims told deputies they were sitting in a parked car when shots were fired. PCSO says they were not targeted by the shooters.

Deputies say several people took off as law enforcement arrived at the scene, adding that those people "don’t appear to want to cooperate with this investigation."

Dig deeper:

Investigators say more than 100 people were at the scene – located in the parking lot of a condo complex with many short-term rental units – when the shooting happened.

PCSO says high school prom after-parties had moved to Davenport after they were shut down at vacation rentals in Osceola County, then at Wawa on Osceola Polk Line Rd.

What they're saying:

The principal of Osceola High School confirmed that three of its students were involved in a "tragic incident" over the weekend, releasing a statement on Sunday night that reads, in part: "First and foremost, our hearts and thoughts are with the students and families involved. I am extremely thankful that all three students survived."

The school will also have additional counselors on campus Monday, according to the principal.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not elaborate further on possible suspects in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Osceola High School.

