3 killed after crash in Citrus County, FHP says

Three people died Saturday night after a crash in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 65-year-old Homosassa man was driving a Toyota Tundra south on Citrus Avenue just before 7 p.m.

A 17-year-old Citrus Springs man was driving a 2011 Buick Regal north on the same road, according to FHP.

Troopers say, north of West Marquette Lane, the 65-year-old lost control of the Tundra for unknown reasons and crossed over the center line.

The two vehicles crashed into each other, almost head-on, according to authorities.

Officials say both drivers and the 44-year-old Homosassa woman who was also in the Tundra, died at the scene of the crash.