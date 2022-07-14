3rd Florida child dies of injuries months after hit-and-run driver mowed down group of kids on sidewalk

article

A 10-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run-crash over six months ago, when a driver tried to go around a bus and hit six children on a South Florida sidewalk.

Laziyah Stukes, who had been on a ventilator since the Dec. 27 crash that killed two other children at the scene, died Monday.

The little girl suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, and had been in a coma.

"I would put pictures all around her room, and I would talk to her," her mother, Devera Stukes, told WSVN. "My family would go see her and talk to her as well. The last few days she would grab my hand more, and that’s how I would know she could hear me."

Stukes said the family had just celebrated her daughter's 10th birthday in March. But she noticed a change shortly before Laziyah's death.

"The last couple of days, before she passed, I started feeling it," the grieving mom said. "It’s like you feel like you know something is going to happen. I kind of felt it."

Two other children, Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene of the crash in Wilton Manors, near Fort Lauderdale. Four others, including Laziyah, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

The crash happened as a transit bus stopped to drop off a passenger. Broward Sheriff's investigators said Sean Charles Greer, 28, approached from behind and didn't allow the bus to merge into traffic. Then, he veered around the bus and onto the sidewalk where the group of children were returning home from a park.

(Courtesy: WSVN)

Greer then fled, but when investigators found his car with a missing front bumper at his home nearby, he confessed to hitting the children, the sheriff's office said.

Records show he was on probation for burglary at the time of the crash, and his driver's license had been suspended since 2016.

Greer remains in the Broward County Jail on 25 charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. A lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not listed on jail records.