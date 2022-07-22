3rd person accused of bilking $1 million from Tampa businessman to testify against alleged psychic mastermind

A third person linked to a psychic and young bride accused of stealing $1 million from her wealthy husband will testify at the fortune-teller’s trial.

After accepting a plea deal, Lin Halfon served 13 months in the county jail and was deported back to Israel for defrauding her husband, Richard Rappaport, out of $1 million.

But before she left, Halfon pointed the finger at her fortune-teller, Jaycee Wasso, and accused her of plotting the whole thing.

Wasso is now facing felony charges and a third person, John Grancer, 50, has also been arrested.

He's accused of being involved in the scam and cashing three fraudulent checks belonging to Rappaport.

Photo of Lin Halfon and husband Richard Rappaport

He recently took a plea deal and hopes for a lighter sentence in exchange for cooperating in the state-wide prosecution of Wasso.

Florida assistant state-wide prosecutor Paul Dontenville laid out his involvement in the crime.

Tampa Bay true crime files: Woman allegedly duped by psychic to extort husband's money

"Mr. Grancer did agree with known co-conspirators to cash a series of three checks at a check cashing store in New Jersey. Those funds were bank checks issued in the name of Lin Halfon and Richard Rapport," explained Dontenville.

Pictured: Lin Halfon, Jaycee Wasso, John Grancer

Tampa judge Michael Williams accepted the plea offer on July 13 and will sentence Grancer after he testifies in Wasso's trial.

Grancer pled guilty to conspiracy to commit grand theft from a person 65 years or older. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Wasso's attorney, Glen Lansky, says Wasso is taking the fall while the real crooks are still out there, but so far, no one else has been arrested.

Wasso's trial is set for October and Halfon and Grancer and expected to testify against her.

"What happened judge is Ms. Wasso exploited Ms. Halfon and sucked cash from Mr. Rapport for a year," argued Dontenville.