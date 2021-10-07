5 hospitalized following I-75 crash in Pasco County

article

Pasco County first responders have closed some southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for a serious crash.

The three-vehicle crash occurred just south of Overpass Road, which is about 3.5 miles south of State Road 52.

According to fire rescue officials, three vehicles were involved. A total of five people were taken to a hospital, three of which were airlifted.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one southbound lane is open. The crash remains under investigation.

