78-year-old woman passes away following three-vehicle crash in Lake Wales

Polk County deputies said a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Lake Wales led to the death of one person, a 78-year-old woman.

Deputies said they received a 911 call reporting the crash around 6:08 p.m. According to preliminary evidence, an 84-year-old driver was traveling south on Boy Scout Road in a black 1997 Nissan pick-up truck. His passenger was 78-year-old Anita Farms.

Officials said neither were wearing a seat belt.

As the driver of the Nissan was crossing the intersection of State Road 60 toward Walk-In-Water Road, he entered the path of a black 206 Honda Accord that was heading east on SR-60. Deputies said the driver of the Honda had the right-of-way.

The impact caused the Nissan to rotate and strike a third vehicle, a black 2019 Dodge Ram, which was stopped on Walk-In-Water Road.

Farms was taken to Lake Wales Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Osceola Regional Medical, and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to Lake Wales Medical Center, and released. The driver of the Dodge declined medical attention. Deputies said both had their seat belts on.

