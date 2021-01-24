9,535 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 129 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 9,535 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,649,449.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 25,293, an increase of 129 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 400 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County is reporting five new deaths, Pinellas County is reporting four, Manatee and Sarasota Counties are each reporting three, and Polk County is reporting one new death.

Of the 1,649,449 cases, 1,619,288 are Florida residents while 30,161 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 96,795

Pinellas: 56,935

Sarasota: 23,806

Manatee: 27,381

Sumter: 6,750

Polk: 48,119

Citrus: 8,300

Hernando: 9,494

Pasco: 28,299

Highlands: 6,168

DeSoto: 3,294

Hardee: 2,496

Advertisement

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 6,726 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with a state total of 70,181 having been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Saturday, 32,535 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida, for a total of 1,224,188. Meanwhile, 2,211 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 155,314 have completed both rounds.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

Source: Florida Department of Health

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021. It was at 8.25% on Saturday the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable. The 272 new deaths reported Friday is the largest single-day increase of the pandemic.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing updates

Source: Florida Department of Health

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map