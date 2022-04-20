99-year-old war hero, educator, trailblazer honored by Polk County shcool

A Polk County man is being honored for his heroism during wartime, as well as his accomplishments as an education, coach, and Civil Rights trailblazer.

On Wednesday, the media center at Union Academy Middle School was dedicated in the name of J.J. Corbett.

The 99-year-old has lived his life with impact.

"It is quite an honor, and I hope I have lived up to the standard," Corbett said.

Along with teaching and coaching at Union Academy, Corbett served 12 years on the Polk County School Board.

"Mr. Corbett, you know I have said this to you many times, you are my hero," commented Kay Fields, a Polk County School Board member. "Mr. Corbett has paved the way. We are standing on his shoulders, and others, to be able to have accomplished what we have accomplished today."

Not all of Corbett’s accomplishments were as public as his civilian career.

During World War II, he was a so-called smokejumper in the U.S. Army.

The all-Black unit of smokejumpers was assigned to put out wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. The fires were caused by explosive balloons sent by the Japanese.

Despite their service, smokejumpers were not allowed to be sent overseas because of their race.

"It did hurt," Corbett told FOX 13. "Just like so many instances in life, we weren’t allowed to do things we thought we could do, but we did the best we could with what we were doing."

The naming of the media center may not be Corbett’s final accolade. School board members are discussing naming a school after him.

"[He] continues to inspire us to become better citizens, better educators, and better public servants," said Frederick Heid, Superintendent of Polk County Schools.