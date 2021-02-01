A toast to Brady: Tampa artist blowtorches image of Bucs' QB onto bread ahead of Super Bowl

A local artist is turning sliced bread into Super Bowl-themed art ahead of the big game this weekend.

Jorge Roldan, also known as Rojo the Artist, visited FOX 13 Monday to create a 5-by-4-foot image of Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady by blowtorching bread into toast. He used more than 300 slices of bread.

Roldan says he’s been creative for as long as he can remember. He recently created an 80-foot tribute painting in honor of Kobe Bryant on the basketball court at Seminole Heights Elementary.

To learn more about Rojo the Artist, visit his website.