‘I want him dead’: Death penalty still on the table for accused double murderer Steven Lorenzo

When notorious murder defendant Steven Lorenzo made a last-ditch effort to save his life by offering to plead no contest in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table, Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren says he didn’t have to think about it long.

"Steven Lorenzo committed two shockingly horrific murders for which he deserves the death penalty his offer to plead no contest and not take responsibility for his crimes is absurd and not worth the paper it’s written on," Warren said.

He says if anyone deserves death it’s Lorenzo.

"We reserve the death penalty for the worst of the worst crimes for the worst of the worst murders. This certainly fits the bill," explained Warren.

Lorenzo, who is representing himself, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Wachholtz and Jason Galehouse.

Prosecutors say Lorenzo didn’t act alone. They say he and co-defendant Scott Schweickert drugged the victims and then sexually tortured them before killing both.

Several years ago, Schweickert took a plea deal. He got a life sentence in exchange for getting the death penalty off the table.

Now, Lorenzo wants to do the same. However, Galehouse’s mother, Pam Williams, told Fox 13 that her mind has not changed.

"All I know is I want him dead," Williams said.

Warren says his office is laser-focused...on making that happen.

"We are ready for trial," Warren affirmed.

Lorenzo's trial is set for April.

