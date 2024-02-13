Accused shooter stands trial in killing of standout Sarasota football player home from college

Dylan Jenkins was a standout athlete with his whole life ahead of him. But, he was murdered over the Christmas break in 2021, hit by a bullet that was not intended for him.

Now, the man accused of pulling the trigger, Nyquan Priester, is standing trial in Sarasota County. As he entered the courtroom on Tuesday, the family of Jenkins sat together as they listened to painful details of the night he was killed.

"That’s when he said ‘I’m going to air this [expletive] out’ before putting his hand out the car and shooting into a crowd of people," said Assistant State Attorney Megan McGinn.

Pictured: Dylan Jenkins.

RELATED: Second suspect charged in connection with shooting death of Riverview grad home from college for Christmas

A crowd of young people gathered at Ackerman Park in Sarasota for a party in December 2021. It's where 18-year-old Jenkins, a Riverview High School graduate and rising athlete, was while on Christmas break from Madonna University where he played football.

"One of those bullets struck the victim in the case, Dylan Jenkins, in the back, killing him," said McGinn. "He wasn’t a target. He was just there hanging out with his friends that night."

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Priester fired multiple shots from the backseat of a car, into the crowd. Prosecutors said hours later, Priester dumped the gun he used into Sarasota Bay, which was recovered months after the crime by a dive team.

Pictured: Nyquan Prister in court.

PREVIOUS: Riverview High grad killed in 'senseless' shooting while home from college for Christmas

The three people who were in the car with Priester that night are now testifying against him.

"Nyquan Priester has been thrown to the wolves by his three friends," said Omar Abdelghany, Priester's defense attorney.

Abdelghany said the defendant wasn’t the one who fired the gun, and that the three friends testifying are lying for a reason.

Pictured: Dylan Jenkins.

"They threw him to the wolves, so they can save their own skin. So, they can protect themselves," said Abdelghany.

CRIME: Former DCF worker, husband arrested after 2 children found in ‘deplorable conditions’ at Polk County home

Those taking the stand include Kalvion Turner, who faced a charge of principal to second-degree murder, but took a plea deal to testify truthfully against Priester.

It’ll ultimately be up to the jury, to sort through the testimony and evidence to make a decision.

"There’s no question that a tragedy occurred, but what this case is about is who committed that crime," said Abdelghany.