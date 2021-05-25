Mural stands as constant reminder on anniversary of George Floyd's death

It's been one year since the death of George Floyd at the hands of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The case still resonates with folks across the Tampa Bay area.

Master Barber Kenneth Daniels watched the Derek Chauvin trail from inside the Power Circle Barber Shop in Tampa, reliving the pain over and over again.

"I believe Derek Chavin had no regard for human life," Daniels said.

Behind the shop is a mural of Floyd alongside Breonna Taylor, Travyon Martin and Amaud Aubrey, each death sparking calls for action.

Mural of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Travyon Martin and Amaud Aubrey behind Power Circle Barber Shop in Tampa

Some say however, those calls have never been fully answered.

"When I say George Floyd's death changed the world, it created a window," said BLM Tampa co-founder Donna Davis.

Still, Davis says there's a long way to go until justice is equal for all.

Advertisement

"That won't happen overnight, we're at the beginning of a long process," she said.