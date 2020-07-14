AdventHealth rolls out online ER reservation system

Limiting in-person contact is a priority for hospitals and a Tampa Bay healthcare system is taking it to new heights with online reservations for the emergency room.

As concerns rise with increasing COVID-19 cases in Florida, AdventHealth launched the Get InQuickER online reservation system Tuesday to help patients limit their exposure to the virus even more.

“We’ve used it in other hospital systems, but this is the first time it truly has been effective,” said Brandon Bougard, the assistant vice president of nursing services at AdventHealth Tampa.

When the room you reserved is open, it lets you know when it’s your turn to go in.

“Once we get that reservation, we put it in the computer, we save you a room and when you get here you say for example, ‘I’m Mrs. Jones, and I have an in-quicker reservation,’” said Bougard.

Bougard said it’s only geared toward injuries and concerns that are not life-threatening.

“Like knee pain, back pain, lacerations, things like that. Things that we try to get you in and out in 60 minutes,” he said. “So it makes your time in the ER limited, and it makes less exposure for you basically. So the less exposure, the better.”

And if there’s a delay, patients get a text or email. Bougard says the new tool makes a big difference at a time when hospitals are dealing with more demand.

“It helps us with efficiency because if we know you’re coming we can pre-plan everything for your visit. We can get you screened appropriately, get you to the right area,” he said.

AdventHealth said the new system is only web-based for now, and they will still take walk-ins in the ER. Doctors said to always call 911 if you have a life-threatening emergency.

To access the online ER reservation website, visit https://www.adventhealth.com/emergency-and-urgent-care/get-inquicker.