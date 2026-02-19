Affordable housing community opens in Tampa's West River neighborhood

The Brief Tampa city leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new 384-unit affordable housing community in West Tampa, called the Canopy at West River. The development replaces aging public housing and is part of a broader 150-acre master plan to transform the West River District. City leaders say the project will provide long-term affordability for families earning between 22 and 80% of the area median income.



Tampa city leaders marked a major milestone in the city’s affordable housing efforts with a ribbon-cutting celebration for Canopy at West River, a new multiphase housing community in West Tampa.

The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting and live music as residents, community activists and elected officials gathered to celebrate a project that was years in the making.

What we know:

Canopy at West River is a newly completed 384-unit affordable housing development located within the larger West River District. The two-phase project includes four residential towers.

According to the City of Tampa, Phase 1 consists of Towers 1 and 2 with 196 units. Phase 2 adds 188 units across Towers 3 and 4 along North Delaware Avenue between West Chestnut and West Main Street.

The community offers different-sized apartments with modern finishes. Residents also have access to amenities such as a community room, business center, fitness centers, secured building entry, smart home technology, EV charging stations and a planned NFL Alumni Obstacle Course, according to a news release from the city.

READ: 2 dead, 1 airlifted after fire breaks out at Sebring home

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Homes at Canopy will serve residents earning between 22% and 80% of the area median income.

The City of Tampa says long-term affordability is supported through Project-Based Vouchers, Rental Assistance Demonstration programs, National Housing Trust Fund financing and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Why you should care:

Community leaders say the development represents a dramatic transformation for the area.

Joe Robinson, a longtime Tampa community activist, said the site once struggled with crime.

"It was gunfire, drug dealing, shooting, robbing, stealing, and all of that," Robinson said.

Now, he points to the new courtyard and residential towers as a sign of progress.

"Look at it now. Look around at this courtyard. Look what leadership, partnership, teamwork do for you," Robinson said.

Read: Publix releases first seasonal limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026

Mayor Castor called the project a glimpse into Tampa’s future.

"This project is the future of our city. It is everyone, everyone living together to ensure that Tampa reaches its potential," the mayor said.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said the timing is critical as families face rising housing costs.

"It is such a celebration because right now there is such an incredible affordability squeeze and a housing squeeze," she said.

Leaders added that the development’s proximity to downtown creates easier access to jobs and entertainment.

"If you’re in West River, you can walk right downtown, where there’s a plethora of opportunities for jobs and entertainment," Mayor Castor said.

The backstory:

Canopy at West River is part of the broader West River Redevelopment, a public-private partnership between the Tampa Housing Authority and Related Urban aimed at replacing aging public housing with mixed-income, multi-generational communities.

According to the city, the redevelopment spans 150 acres and will ultimately include approximately 2,188 residential units, along with about 160,000 square feet of retail and office space, parks and community amenities.

The city says Canopy at West River Phase Two represents the 10th of 15 planned phases in the master plan. Former residents receive leasing priority to help maintain continuity as the neighborhood evolves under the City of Tampa’s InVision Tampa initiative.

What's next:

City leaders say the West River District will continue to grow as additional phases are completed, further expanding housing options and community spaces in West Tampa.

Advocates like Robinson say the focus now is on connectivity and long-term engagement.

"Connectivity, mobility. This is what we want. We want to connect all of Tampa," Robinson said. "This is real development with community engagement with the community from bottom up not from top down."

Mayor Castor also noted that Robles Park is now Tampa’s last remaining public housing community from the 1950s and 60s that is slated for replacement.