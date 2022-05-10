After rejecting plea deal, jury selection begins for brother accused of shooting drug dealer

It's been nearly two years since a brother and sister were charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting a drug dealer in Hillsborough County. The sister, Madison McGall, has already been convicted. Now, her brother, Henry, will stand trial with jury selection beginning Tuesday.

Last week, when Henry refused a plea deal, it was a move that would have reduced his sentence drastically. The deal included a reduced charge of second-degree murder and a 35-year prison sentence.

Henry made a counteroffer of 15 years, but the state rejected it. Now, he's looking at a mandatory life sentence if a jury finds him guilty. His trial will begin Tuesday.

Both siblings were originally charged with first-degree murder following the drug deal robbery that went bad back in October of 2020.

Investigators said the pair had come up with a plan to rob a drug dealer they were meeting in Valrico, Jessie Silver. But when Madison attempted to follow through with that plan, things went south. That’s when Henry showed up. pointed a gun at Silver and pulled the trigger.

Silver was killed. Not long after, Henry who was 18 and Madison, who was 15 at the time, were both arrested and charged. Prosecutors said Madison was the brains behind the fatal plan.

"She knew it was a setup, she knew her brother was coming with a gun, she actually reached into the car and grabbed the drugs during the course of the robbery. Judge these are the actions of an adult," said John Terry, the prosecutor.

Madison’s public defender was able to get her case separated from her brothers and she eventually accepted a plea deal just last month, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree murder along with robbery and burglary. She’s currently serving a five-year sentence with 10 years probation after she’s released.