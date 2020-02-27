After Tampa traffic snarls, CSX begins reopening railroad crossings

article

Traffic was still backed up around several Tampa railroad crossings this morning, but CSX says it is opening some work sites earlier than anticipated.

Yesterday, traffic ground to a halt in downtown and South Tampa after CSX closed a number of crossings for maintenance work. But city officials said CSX failed to file for permits, then did not stick to their pre-announced schedule and even closed some roads where no work was underway.

The closures made it nearly impossible to get west or east across the Tampa peninsula. Drivers reported commutes that normally take a few minutes were taking much longer -- over an hour in some cases.

CSX apologized for the closures and said they had coordinated with the state, but not the city.

This morning, the city said some of the crossings were opening ahead of schedule.

The following streets are open as of 9 a.m.:

W Euclid Avenue between S Gunlock Avenue and S Lynwood Avenue

W El Prado Boulevard between S Concordia Avenue and W Drexel Avenue

W Bay to Bay Blvd between S MacDill Avenue and S Ysabella Avenue

N 20th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

W Iowa Avenue S Manhattan Avenue and S Coolidge Avenue

W Oklahoma Avenue between S Manhattan Avenue and S Lois Avenue

The following crossings are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Thursday, February 27:

W Cleveland Street between W Kennedy Boulevard and W Platt Street

W Platt Street from S Dakota Avenue to S Willow Avenue

The following crossings are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on Friday, February 28: