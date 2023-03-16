‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in connection with woman’s death, deputies say

article

Keonte Henely is facing manslaughter charges after deputies say they linked him to the shooting death of a woman in February.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Henley, who also goes by "Ya Dig" or "Dig" turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

HCSO named him a suspect in the woman’s death on March 3 and said he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

On February 21, deputies discovered a woman with upper body trauma on the 1200 block of East 139th Street. She was taken to an area hospital and later died.

"Now that this suspect is in custody, this case can go through the judicial system," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hope this is another step in the healing process for the victim's family."

In addition to manslaughter, Henley has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm.