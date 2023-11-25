Armed suspect dies after being shot by Citrus County deputies following chase: Officials

article

A 33-year-old Titusville man who was armed with a rifle and shot by Citrus County deputies on Friday evening died after being taken to a medical facility, according to officials.

Deputies say they were pursing Skyler Wentworth on Friday night. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the Hernando area on Wentworth for a traffic infraction, but he decided to flee.

Wentworth, who had not been identified at the time, immediately threw a black bag from his car while trying to get away from law enforcement, according to CCSO.

Investigators discovered pressed pills that tested positive for Fentanyl in the bag while collecting it for evidence.

Deputies canceled the pursuit initially because they say they noticed a woman in the front seat and a child in the back seat who appeared to be in distress and trying to exit the moving vehicle. However, units started the chase again when the suspect slowed down and let the passengers exit along the roadside, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says at the end of the chase, about 10 miles into Marion County, Wentworth exited his car with a rifle in hand. CCSO deputies say they shot the suspect to stop any threat to both the public and law enforcement.

According to officials, Wentworth was taken to a medical facility for treatment, where he later died.

"Wentworth is no stranger to our deputies; he is registered as a career criminal and has an extensive drug-related criminal history in our county," said Colonel Elena Vitt in a statement. "None of our deputies ever WANT to use lethal force, but they are prepared to if it means saving countless others."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the officer-involved shooting which is CCSO policy, according to authorities.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and needs assistance with finding resources, you are asked to contact the CCSO Behavioral Health Unit at (352) 249-2790.