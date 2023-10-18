Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside Hernando County home

article

An adult male has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Brooksville home on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Fruitville Street.

Deputies say a female inside the home called 9-1-1 after hearing the discharge of a firearm.

Upon arrival, deputies learned an adult male who possibly fired a gun was inside the home.

Deputies on the scene say they helped the woman evacuate from the home.

She told deputies the suspect had been acting out for the last couple of days and had multiple firearms inside the house.

Deputies and members of the Crisis Response Team say they made numerous attempts to contact the suspect, but were unable to.

The SWAT team then used tear gas to get him to exit the home.

SWAT says after observing minimal response, they entered the home and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

He was then transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Deputies say probable cause was established for felony charges against the subject for felon in possession of a firearm.