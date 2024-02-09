Arrest made year after deadly Lake Wales crash

Lake Wales police have made an arrest in a deadly crash that happened on Feb. 25, 2023.

On Friday, police took Jeanette Gonzalez, of Lake Wales, into custody.

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department

Police say on Feb. 25, 2023, she was behind the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro going 137 mph on U.S. Highway 27 when she rear-ended a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

The impact caused the Camaro to flip, ejecting Gonzalez and her passenger Eliecer Padilla, 38, of Lake Wales. Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene. Gonzalez was taken to the hospital for treatment and recovered. No one in the Silverado was injured.

Gonzalez's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.210, according to police. The legal limit is 0.08.

Gonzalez was taken to the Polk County Jail for DUI manslaughter.